Local riders compete for top spot at Tandragee championships

Pictured at the launch of the forthcoming Tandragee round of the British Quad Championship and British Sidecar Cross Championships are: Roy Neill from MRA Ireland, Lisburn’s Sidecar rider, Gary Moulds, Quad Racing Ireland secretary, Louise Houston, Chairman of Quad Racing Ireland, Derek Young with quad riders, Justin Reid from Comber and Mark McLernon from Hillsborough who’s currently leading the British Quad Championships. Pic by Matt Mackey

The next round of the ACU British Quad Championship and British Sidecar Cross Championships is set to take place at Tandragee Motocross Track on Saturday June 18, hosted by Quad Racing Ireland.

As the only round of the British Quad and British Sidecar Cross Championships in Northern Ireland, the event is expected to attract hundreds of motorsport enthusiasts from across Northern Ireland, as well as the competing riders and teams from across the UK.

Following on from the previous round of the Championships, which took place at the Dean Moor Motocross Park in West Cumbria on 29th May, local riders are in pole position, with quad rider, Mark McLernon leading the Quad Championships.

Following a two-race win at the Dean Moor event, current title holder, Mark McLernon, from Hillsborough leads the Quad Championship on 147 points, ahead of second place, Harry Walker from Reading on 131 points and Scotland’s Murray Graham who’s in third place on 109 points. In fifth place is Comber’s Justin Reid, a former mutliple winner of the British Quad Championships.

In the Sidecar Cross Championships, Lisburn’s Gary Moulds with passenger Lewis Gray are in 3rd place on 156 points. Now competing at world level sidecar events, Gary is hoping that the home advantage will help him to secure top finishes at the Tandragee track.

Ahead of the event, Chairman of Quad Racing Ireland, Derek Young, adds: “We’re delighted to be bringing the ACU British Quad Championship and British Sidecar Cross Championship to Northern Ireland in what is a ‘golden age’ for quad and sidecar racing in Northern Ireland.

“We have local riders who are amongst the best and most talented in the UK. They’re competing at events across the country and taking home podium finishes. Just last year, three quad riders, Justin Reid, Mark McLernon and Dean Dillion made history being named as the first-ever Irish team to win the 2021 Quadcross of Nations champions.

“A home round of the British Quad and Sidecar Cross Championships is a special occasion for our local riders, and we’re looking forward to welcoming hundreds of spectators to cheer on our local riders who will have their eyes on securing a top finish.”

A number of home riders and club members who are competing in the 2022 ACU British Quad Championship include Mark McLernon, Justin Reid, Kyle Murphy, Kevin Meenagh, Dean Dillon, Aaron Haslett and Jack Young. In the British Sidecar Cross Championship, some of the home competitors include Gary Moulds / Lewis Gray, Neil Campbell / Ross Graham, Jonathan Wilson / Andrew Rowan, Jack Shepherd / Louise Houston and Andrew McKibben / Adam McKibben.

Owned by John Sinton, Tandragee Motocross Track is located off the Tamnaghmore Road, Tandragee, and John’s been working hard to ensure the track is in top condition. Hosted by Quad Racing Ireland, the event was granted its permit and permission for the event to run by motorsport governing body in Northern Ireland, MRA.

Both the Quad and Sidecar Cross championships are contested over six rounds, with both series finishing in August.

Tandragee Motocross Park is located at Tamnaghmore Road, Tandragee, BT62 3LS. A family event, spectactors are most welcome. Gates open at 9am on Saturday June 18 with racing expected to get underway at 10.30am. Spectactor entry costs £5 with entry for under 16s free.