Over 60 young sports people from across Northern Ireland and representing over 15 different sports, have received awards from the Mary Peters Trust at a special PWC hosted Athletes’ Academy.

Lucian Baban from Lisburn was presented with his award by Lady Mary Peters and Alchemy Technologies CEO, John Harkin.

Lisburn badminton player Paige Woods was one of the local recipients of a Mary Peters Trust athlete award. Paige attended the ceremony with her dad Trevor Woods, who was also a badminton champion.

Lisburn tennis player Isabella Connor has received a Mary Peters Trust athlete award. Isabella collected her award from Lady Mary Peters and Trust Chair, Barry Funston.

Lisburn gymnast Emily Moorhead also collected her Mary Peters Trust Award from Lady Mary and Alchemy Technologies CEO, John Harkin.

Athletes are nominated and then selected following a rigorous process and each receive financial and general support to help them navigate and succeed in their sporting careers and ultimately achieve their individual goals.

The current tranche of awards was presented by Lady Mary Peters, who this year marks 50 years since winning an Olympic Pentathlon Gold in Munich, alongside MPT Chair, Barry Funston and Alchemy Technologies CEO, John Harkin.

Athletes were joined by parents and family members as well as MPT Board Directors; Jim Kirkwood, Eilish Rutherford, Ken Nixon, Julie Hastings and Awards Team Chair, Will Doggart.

Lisburn badminton player Paige Woods has received a Mary Peters Trust athlete award. Paige is pictured with her dad Trevor Woods (right) also a badminton champion and Ken Nixon (left) a Mary Peters Trust Board Director and Ulster Badminton, Badminton Ireland and GB Badminton Board member.

The Mary Peters Trust was established to create an on-going and meaningful commemoration of Lady Mary Peter’s Gold Medal win in the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

"We are Northern Ireland's leading sporting charity,” explained Lady Mary. “We help young people, both disabled and able-bodied, achieve their sporting dreams and ambitions. We do this by selecting the best athletes, supporting them financially and providing access to a team of experts, who help and support their pathway to success. Since our inception more than 40 years ago, the Trust has made a staggering number of awards, making a difference to the lives of thousands of young athletes from across Northern Ireland sport.”