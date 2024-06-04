Local students take the plunge in the annual Lisburn & Castlereagh Primary Schools Swimming Gala

The long-established event was held over two sessions and saw over 300 children compete in P4 – P5 and P6 – P7 categories, continuing to make it one of the largest galas held in Northern Ireland.

Swimming disciplines included backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle as well as the highly competitive relay races.

During the event, the P4 – P5 Fiona Bate Memorial Trophy for Outstanding Pupil Award was presented to Jack McCluskey from Meadowbridge Primary School while the P6 – P7 Award was presented to Molly Dowling from Brownlee Primary School.

The P4 – P5 freestyle relay was won by St Aloysius Primary School with Friends’ Prep achieving a well-deserved 2nd place and St Jospeh’s Primary School achieving 3rd place.

In the afternoon session, Friends’ Prep picked up 1st place in the P6 freestyle relay with St Aloysuis Primary School securing 2nd place and St Joseph’s Primary School claiming 3rd place.

Downshire Primary School achieved 1st place in the P6-P7 medley relay, with Pond Park Primary School a close second followed by St Joseph’s Primary in 3rd place.

McKinney Primary School secured a successful first place in the overall schools event, taking home the prestigious champion’s title. Second prize was closely contended by Carr Primary School with St Aloysius Primary School achieving 3rd place.

Presenting the morning session medals, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “It is encouraging to see so many children taking part in this year’s swimming gala.

"The event is a great opportunity to experience the fun of competitive swimming, while still enjoying being part of a school team.

"It is fantastic to see the friendships and positive team spirit amongst all the children and I hope the event will encourage many more to take up the sport recreationally or competitively.”

The Mayor added: “I would like to thank the volunteers from SERC Lisburn for their amazing job helping with the timekeeping. Also thank you to all the teachers and children for supporting the gala and helping to maintain the wonderful tradition of Primary School swimming in Lisburn & Castlereagh.”

Children taking part in the afternoon session were presented their medals by Councillor Thomas Beckett, Chair of the Communities & Wellbeing Committee.

Councillor Beckett commented: “The swimming gala provides a fantastic opportunity for children to develop their teamwork skills and stay active as part of their school week.

"I would like to thank the staff at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex for organising such a successful event and look forward to building on the success again next year.”

1 . Lisburn & Castlereagh Primary Schools’ Swimming Gala McKinney Primary School secured a successful first place in the overall schools event, taking home the prestigious champion’s title. Second prize was closely contended by Carr Primary School with St Aloysius Primary School achieving 3rd place. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

2 . Lisburn & Castlereagh Primary Schools’ Swimming Gala The P4 – P5 Fiona Bate Memorial Trophy for Outstanding Pupil Award was presented to Jack McCluskey from Meadowbridge Primary School presented by Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Andrew Gowan. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

3 . Lisburn & Castlereagh Primary Schools’ Swimming Gala Friends’ Prep picked up 1st place in the P6 freestyle relay with St Aloysuis Primary School securing 2nd place and St Joseph’s Primary School claiming 3rd place. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

4 . Lisburn & Castlereagh Primary Schools’ Swimming Gala Downshire Primary School achieved 1st place in the medley relay, with Pond Park Primary School a close second followed by St Joseph’s Primary in 3rd place. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA