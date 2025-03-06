​Local swimmers celebrated at Long Distance Swimming Awards

Jacqueline McClelland presents the Ted Keenan Ulster Swimmer of the Year Award to record breaking Newry Junior Daniel Smyth, with coach Keith Garry.

​Twelve years after it’s visit to the Sean Hollywood Arts Centre in Newry, the Irish Long Distance Swimming Association hosted their sixteenth Annual Awards at the Carrickdale Hotel and Spa.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The event was attended by around 150 International and Irish guests with plenty of local successes celebrated.

Seventeen-year-old Newry Junior swimmer Daniel Smyth was awarded the Four Provinces Ted Keenan Ulster Swimmer of the Year. During the summer of 2024 Daniel became the youngest person receive a Guinness World Record and proceeded to Swim Galway Bay Crossing and the Fastnet Swim to complete the prestigious Irish triple crown of Open Water swimming

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Daniel is coached by Keith Garry who was also a nominee for Coach of the Year,” Infinity Open Water Swim Director Jacqueline McClelland told the Newry Reporter.

Junior Open Water Swimmer of the Year, Newry's Hannah McKeown with Steven Grimley.

Another Newry Junior winner on the night was Hannah McKeown who won the Female Junior Open Water Swimmer of the Year.

“Taking to colder water temperatures with ease she has completed the Battle of Carlingford Lough 7.2 kilometre swim on numerous years and also was part of the world record youngest North Channel relay team the Chilli Dippers,” explained McClelland.

"Hannah is a swim teacher at Infinity Academy. Probably notably, with no other females in the category we should be looking at marketing and initiatives for open water swimming to encourage the young and the female population.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other local North Channel swimmers received certificates for their successes including the Infinity STONES, “who did wonderful work for autism [raising over £5000] and also the Krazy Krakens who are a local team of five ladies and one gentleman coached by Stephen Grimley. Again that is something special to celebrate.”

Pilot Padraig Mallon with Olga O'Sullivan (Dal Rialta) , Paul De Ward (North Channel) and coach Marcus Austin

With well over 250 certificates, medals and glassware presented on the evening, guests were entertained with panel discussion featuring Brian Foster 16-year-old who had completed three momentous marathon swims including a his two way North Channel with Brian‘s Mum, Dad Crew and Pilot Pádriag Mallon were questioned by Quizmaster Ger Devin.

As with other years the awards welcomed the IRELAND Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame presented by Fergal Somerville and inductees were announced: Sabrina Wiedmer, Carol Cashell, Barry Murphy, Feilim O’ Maolain, Paddy McNamara and Nathan Timmons.

The atmosphere was electric with stories of the adventures held in Lakes, Rivers and oceans shared around the tables. The waters in and around Ireland are extremely popular for international travellers and include the notoriously difficult north channel where swimmers from all over the world embark on a journey between Ireland and Scotland in order to achieve their dream of this crossing as an individual swim, as part of the Irish Triple Crown or as part of their bigger plan to complete the Oceans Seven swim series.

Award winners included

Four Provinces Ulster Daniel Smyth

Performance of the Year Brian Foster

Margaret Smith Award Annette Cullen

Wallace Award The Terrible Ideas Club

Tom Blower Award Rebecca Hollingsworth New Zealand

Female Junior Swimmer of the Year Hannah McKeown

Guests included Harry Jordan of Carlingford Open Water Swimmers Group and the event was sponsored by many Irish businesses.