Local talent celebrated with the announcement of Sports Personality of the Month Award

Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh has celebrated the wealth of local sporting talent, following the announcement of the prestigious Sports Personality of the Month Award.

Sponsored by Decathlon, the award recognises the achievements and dedication of sporting stars in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area.

The winners are selected each month by the Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Committee and a £100 voucher is awarded to each successful winner.

Sports Personality winner for August was fencer, Beth Taylor.

Pictured L to R- Adrian Daye, Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Treasurer, athlete, Joe Stewart, Nicole Moore, Sports Advisors at Decathlon Belfast, fencer, Beth Taylor and Faron Morrison, Sports Development Officer for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council

The Lisburn resident represented Northern Ireland at the Senior Commonwealth Fencing Championships in London in August 2022.

The talented fencer was the highest ranked Northern Ireland competitor finishing seventh place and narrowly missing out on qualifying for the semi-finals. Beth also competed for Northern Ireland in Women’s Sabre Team at the same event.

Athlete, Joe Stewart was the September Sports Personality winner.

The avid runner is a member of Jog Lisburn Running Club and recently competed in the 2022 Dublin Half Marathon, finishing second in the Male over 75 category.

Chair of Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh, Jimmy Walker said, “The level of sporting talent across the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area keeps on growing.

"Last month we celebrated the return of the prestigious Draynes Farm Sports Awards where we recognised the wealth of sporting talent in our local clubs and communities.

"The Sports Personality of the Month is another opportunity to commend local athletes for their achievements in their sport throughout the year.

“I would like to congratulate Beth and Joe on their amazing achievements in fencing and running.

"It is fantastic we can celebrate two remarkable sports people from Lisburn & Castlereagh who have reached such accolades over recent months.

"We are extremely proud of your sporting success and look forward to hearing more good news stories throughout the year.”

Other recent winners have included Ice skater Adam Rajab, Athlete Heather Patterson, Trampoliner Jacob Dumigan, and Paraplegic athlete Siomha Brady.

Entries for the latest Sports Personality of the Month are currently open.

For more details or to make an entry, please visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SportsPersonalityofthemonthOctNov22/ or email [email protected]

