Local teenagers are recognised in Sports Personality of the Month Award

Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh has announced the latest winners of the prestigious Sports Personality of the Month Award for August and September.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sponsored by Decathlon, the award recognises the achievements and dedication of sporting stars in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area.

The winners are selected each month by the Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Executive Committee and each successful winner is presented with a £100 Decathlon voucher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports Personality winner for August was trampoloinist, Jay Downey. The 14 year old is the current NI and Irish Champion for his age group.

Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Vice Chair, John McFaul, Jay Downey, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Sports Development Officer, Faron Morrison, Jessika Robson and Matthew Ferguson, Communication Manager, Decathlon Belfast. Pic credit: Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh

His outstanding performances in August 2023 secured him a spot at the World Championships in Birmingham, England, which will take place from November 13-20.

Jay recently competed in the 2023 Loulé Cup which was held in Loulé, Portugal from October 11-15. Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh wish Jay all the very best for the World Championships next month.

September’s Sports Personality winner was Jessika Robson, an open water swimmer who made history on September 9, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At just 17 years old, Jessika became the youngest swimmer ever to conquer the North Channel, regarded as the toughest of the Ocean Seven swims.

Jessika started her 41km swim in Donaghadee, south of Belfast Lough and finished in Portpartrick, Scotland.

With unwavering determination Jessika completed the challenging swim, battling strong tides and currents along with several bad Lion Mane Jelly stings in a time of 11 hours and 46 minutes and in doing so, set a Guinness World Record for being the youngest person ever to attempt it, let alone complete it.

Vice Chair of Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh, John McFaul, commented: “The level of sporting talent unearthed across the council area continues to be unbelievably impressive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This month we have celebrated a NI and Irish champion and a Guinness World Record breaker.

"Both teens should be extremely proud of their remarkable achievements.

“I hope these two amazing athletes will inspire other clubs or families to make a Sports Personality of the Month nomination and showcase the breadth of sporting talent we have in Lisburn & Castlereagh.”