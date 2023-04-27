Register
London Marathon boys return to Ballycastle

Ballycastle Runners Club have congratulated their members Paul Quinn and Kevin Murphy who each turned in a fantastic run at the London Marathon last weekend.

By Una Culkin
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:05 BST

Kevin came in at 3.29:02 PB while Paul clocked up 3:57:35 PB.

London was a first marathon for Kevin and he did it in style while raising much needed funds for Children With Cancer UK while Paul continued to go from strength to strength with a brilliant PB time.

Donations can still be made to Kevin’s Children With Cancer UK fundraiser via JustGiving

Holly Brick from Ballycastle Runners club C25K group pictured during a reception for Paul Quinn and Kevin Murphy who took part in the London Matathon to raise money for charity
Holly Brick from Ballycastle Runners club C25K group pictured during a reception for Paul Quinn and Kevin Murphy who took part in the London Matathon to raise money for charity
