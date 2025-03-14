Lucy and Caolan go for gold at the Special Olympics World Winter Games

Two local athletes from the Ireland Special Olympics team have secured gold at the World Winter Games in Turin.

Caolan McConville, 19 from Aghagallon, and Lucy Best, 33 from Ballinderry, each secured two gold medals in the Super G race on day two of the competition. Lucy won gold in the novice category of the giant slalom and Caolan took gold in the advanced category, making history as the first Special Olympics Ireland athlete to reach the advanced level.

Reflecting on his historic win, Caolan said: “Winning gold at this level is unbelievable.

"A lot of hard work was put into this, a lot of training, but yes absolutely delighted, not just to have won one medal but two."

Caolan McConville of Team Ireland, a member of Skiability Northern Ireland, from Aghaghallon, with his Gold Medal, a first ever Gold for a Special Olympics Ireland athlete at Advanced level, is congratulated by his mother, Edel and dad Pearar, at the Turin 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Sestriere, Italy. Pic credit: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Jill Sloan, Head Coach was filled with pride. She said: "I cannot believe it, it's been an amazing couple of days.

"Team Ireland have done so well, they don't train on snow, there are a few here who have never been to the games before, absolutely thrilled, that's all I have to say, I am quite emotional to be honest!

"It’s been a long journey, a lot of travel, but they have absolutely excelled. Just fantastic!”

Lucy Best of Team Ireland, a member of Skiability Northern Ireland, from Balinderry, with her Gold Medal, won in the Novice Giant Slalon Final, division eight at the Turin 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Sestriere, Italy. Pic credit: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

In total the Ireland Alpine Ski team brought home five gold medals on the day.

The scale of their success was matched only by the spirit they brought to competition – fearless, passionate, and brave in the face of some hairy conditions on the slope and impressively tough competition.

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, who had held a reception for the local athletes before they left for the Games, sent his heartfelt congratulations on their success.