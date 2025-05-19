Lurgan A come close to first win

Bessbrook 77 (5) Lurgan A 73(2)

Lurgan A travelled to Bessbrook last Saturday hoping to secure their first win. Bessbrook play on a synthetic green. For the first half of the game Lurgan struggled to get to grips with it; so at the 10-end mark the away side was behind by 16 shots and down on 3 of the 4 rinks.

Over the second half of the match Lurgan outscored Bessbrook by 12 shots. Sadly it was not enough to secure the overall score but two rinks finished on top to give the away team a much needed 2 points.

Ivor Mitchell, Richard McClune, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts put in a strong performance to earn a point while winning 19 – 23 and secure a vital league point

On Rink 2 Irene Cunningham, Jeff McCullough, Doreen Wheelan, who has been selected to play for Ireland, and Nigel Hamilton made a great comeback just losing out on the last end 22 – 18.

Bowling on Rink 3 Neil Sloan, Peter Ruffold, Sam McCombes and John Gilliland coped well to the three-quarter stage but a poor last 5 ends put to paid to their chances of a win while succumbing to a 22-12 defeat.

On Rink 4 Darren Lavery, Eileen Robson, Alan Briggs and Ronan Cregan all played well to secure a comfortable 20 -14 win despite a late comeback by the Bessbrook rink.

Hoping to get their first win Lurgan A is away to Whitehead A next Saturday afternoon in a Division 1 match.