Lurgan A stretch lead at the top

Banbridge B 63 (1), Lurgan A 109 (6)

Last Saturday Lurgan A made the short trip to neighbours, Banbridge needing a win to consolidate their position at the top of the table. Once the away team got to grips with the green there was only going to be one winner.

At the half way mark Lurgan had built up a comfortable 16 shot lead but over the last 6 ends the away time went on overdrive to extend their lead by 43 shots to break the 100 mark and with 3 rinks up secured 6 points.

This win puts Lurgan 5 points clear at the top of the table with 4 matches left.

On Rink 1 John Gilliland’s four completely dominated William Steenson winning 15 of the 21 ends and racked up 38 shots to Banbridge’s 13.

Nigel Hamilton on Rink 2 was having a fair old tussle with Jim Major. After 10 ends Banbridge led 9-8. However, the second half of the game; was one-way traffic in favour of Lurgan. Nigel and his trio managed to score on 9 of the last 11 ends while scoring 20 shots and limiting Banbridge to only 3to produce an excellent final rink score of Banbridge 12 – Lurgan 28.

Ronan Cregan was engaged in a rowdy affair with A Mark on rink 3. The home side briefly led on the 3rd end but thereafter Lurgan maintained a narrow lead and by the 16th end they were 2 in front. Again, the away side put in a strong finish scoring 4, 3, 2,1 to run out worthy 5 – 26 winners. The old adage says: Strong finishes win matches!

This was a disappointing day for Alan Roberts’ rink against the experienced

Paul O’ Keefe. The game was hanging in the balance but a count of 7 for Banbridge on the 14th end put paid to Lurgan’s hope for a full house.