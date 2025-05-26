Lurgan Blue comes out tops at Portadown

By James Hamilton
Contributor
Published 26th May 2025, 22:10 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 16:32 BST

Veterans Team, Lurgan Blue went top of NIVBL Section 4 on Monday afternoon when they took full points from their match away to Portadown which ended with the visitors 11 shots ahead.

Neil Sloan, Alan Briggs, Sam McCombes and Ronan Cregan strode into 2-12 lead after the 7th end and kept the upper hand on the home side, skipped by Eric McCartney, to finish well by 10-18.

On the adjacent rink Ivor Mitchell, Peter Ruffold, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts led Billy Martin’s rink from the start. The Portadown rink reduced the Lurgan rink to a 5-shot lead with a triple shot win on the 13th end but Robert’s rink stayed steady to restrict the home rink to single shots for them to win 14-17.

Meanwhile Lurgan Veterans’ Stevenson Cup team won 45-51 away to Lisnagarvey 2 last Friday afternoon and now go on to meet Ward Park Blue in the 2nd Round.

Portadown 24 (0) Lurgan Blue (10)

