Lurgan Blue comes out tops at Portadown
Neil Sloan, Alan Briggs, Sam McCombes and Ronan Cregan strode into 2-12 lead after the 7th end and kept the upper hand on the home side, skipped by Eric McCartney, to finish well by 10-18.
On the adjacent rink Ivor Mitchell, Peter Ruffold, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts led Billy Martin’s rink from the start. The Portadown rink reduced the Lurgan rink to a 5-shot lead with a triple shot win on the 13th end but Robert’s rink stayed steady to restrict the home rink to single shots for them to win 14-17.
Meanwhile Lurgan Veterans’ Stevenson Cup team won 45-51 away to Lisnagarvey 2 last Friday afternoon and now go on to meet Ward Park Blue in the 2nd Round.
