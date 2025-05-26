Lurgan Blue comes out tops at Portadown

Veterans Team, Lurgan Blue went top of NIVBL Section 4 on Monday afternoon when they took full points from their match away to Portadown which ended with the visitors 11 shots ahead.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Sloan, Alan Briggs, Sam McCombes and Ronan Cregan strode into 2-12 lead after the 7th end and kept the upper hand on the home side, skipped by Eric McCartney, to finish well by 10-18.

On the adjacent rink Ivor Mitchell, Peter Ruffold, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts led Billy Martin’s rink from the start. The Portadown rink reduced the Lurgan rink to a 5-shot lead with a triple shot win on the 13th end but Robert’s rink stayed steady to restrict the home rink to single shots for them to win 14-17.

Meanwhile Lurgan Veterans’ Stevenson Cup team won 45-51 away to Lisnagarvey 2 last Friday afternoon and now go on to meet Ward Park Blue in the 2nd Round.

Portadown 24 (0) Lurgan Blue (10)