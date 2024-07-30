Lurgan Blue slips up at Dromore

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Roberts’ rink was going well to be just 1 shot behind at 6-5 at the halfway stage but a 7-shot drop on the next end damaged the rink to such an extent that the remainder of the ends went in Billy Clingan’s home rink for them to finish 17-11.

On the adjacent rink it was a tight game between Harry Cosgrove’s and Davy Graham’s with the Dromore rink 5-3 ahead after 5 ends.

On the 8th end the Lurgan Blue rink claimed a brilliant 5-shot win to close the gap to just 1 shot for the score to be 8-9 but Graham’s rink responded immediately to take 4 shots off the next end and stretch their lead to 13-8.

Ends were traded but by the penultimate end Cosgrove’s rink was just 2 shots adrift at 17-19. They were very unfortunate not to win as they lay 4 shots on the last end to get at least 4 points from the match but Davy Graham wicked off one of their bowls to displace the Lurgan Blue bowl and take the shot to win 20-17.