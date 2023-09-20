A long-serving cricket groundsman from Lurgan has been recognised at a prestigious ceremony at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Rodney McShane, who has been groundsman at Lurgan Cricket Club for over two decades, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement accolade at the Cricket World Groundcare Awards 2023.

Mr McShane, who took up the role of groundsman following a playing career, has prepared the pitch for junior and senior cup finals and other high profile inter-pro games.

Rodney pictured with other winners and delegates at the Cricket World Groundcare Awards 2023. (Pic: Cricket World).

Congratulating Mr McShane in a post on social media, a spokesperson for Lurgan Cricket Club said: “Rodney, who has worked on the Pollock Park grounds for over 20 years, was in competition with ground staff from across the UK.

“He was presented with his award during the lunch interval of day one of the Middlesex v Warwickshire County Championship match at Lord’s.