Lurgan cricket groundsman honoured at Lord's
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rodney McShane, who has been groundsman at Lurgan Cricket Club for over two decades, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement accolade at the Cricket World Groundcare Awards 2023.
Mr McShane, who took up the role of groundsman following a playing career, has prepared the pitch for junior and senior cup finals and other high profile inter-pro games.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Congratulating Mr McShane in a post on social media, a spokesperson for Lurgan Cricket Club said: “Rodney, who has worked on the Pollock Park grounds for over 20 years, was in competition with ground staff from across the UK.
“He was presented with his award during the lunch interval of day one of the Middlesex v Warwickshire County Championship match at Lord’s.
“This is a tremendous and fully deserved honour for Rodney and the club.”