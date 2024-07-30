Lurgan Ladies go joint top in pursuit of the Senior League title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lurgan 51 (6), Holywood 28 (0)

The Lurgan Ladies Team played their home match against Holywood on what started out to be ideal weather for bowling. Before the match commenced it was agreed that if weather conditions changed they would play 15 ends instead of the usual 18.

On Rink 1 Angela Thompson and her team dominated the first 11 ends with a score of Lurgan 15 Holywood 5 but on the 12th end the Holywood ladies made a great comeback gaining 6 shots, however this would not be sufficient to catch the Lurgan team as the heavens opened during the 14th end resulting in the match ending after the 15th end. The final score was Lurgan 19 Holywood 14

Jennifer McVeigh and her team took control of the match from the outset with Holywood only able to gain 2 shots on the 9th end and nothing further until the 13th end with the final score for this rink being Lurgan 14 Holywood 6.

Lurgan Ladies braving the downpour during their match at home to Holywood.

On Rink 3 Lurgan skipped by Eileen Robson it was a similar story. Although Holywood took the first end by 3 shots, their initial performance could not be maintained. A strong Lurgan side took control of the game and finished on an impressive score of Lurgan 18 Holywood 8.

Although the weather proved unfavourable the Lurgan and Holywood ladies were able to finish the day enjoying a meal together and appreciating the company of fellow bowlers.

The final overall score was Lurgan 51 Holywood 28 resulting in 6 points to Lurgan. For them to currently sit joint first in the Ladies Senior League with Portadown.