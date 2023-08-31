Kyle Scott was inspired to take part in Strongman competitions after watching the World's Strongest Man competition on TV while he was at home from university over Christmas.

The 22-year-old Magherafelt man recalled saying to himself: "That looks like a lot of fun".

A couple months later, in 2020, he took part in his first competition at Ballymoney where as an 18-year-old he finished in the top ten of the renegade new blood u80 kilos event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming second in the Irish Natural Strength Federation u85 in 2021, spurred him into doing more training as at he was determined to do better in his next competition.

Magherafelt Strongman Kyle Scott. Credit: Naomi Fegan

Kyle played rugby while he was attending the Rainey School in Magherafelt before getting interested in strength sports and still coaches at the school.

He is presently coached by retired Strongman Laurence Shahlaei and does most of his training in a gym in two sheds at the back of his house four days a week. He also does conditioning work to keep his weight in check.

English-based Shahlaei is an accomplished Strongman and experienced coach passing on advice to a host of athletes competing at international level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyle who’s doing a Sports Coaching and Performace degree at Ulster University, has benefited from his association with Shahlaei and hopes one day to pursue a career in a personal training business.

In action, Magherafelt Strongman Kyle Scott. Credit: Naomi Fegan

This month he has two major competitions - the OSM Ireland's u80 in Galway, and the Natural World championships u80 in Edinburgh and then, in December, the OSG World Championships u80 in the United States.

He aims to have a few more podium finishes at u80 over the next couple of years before moving up to u90.

Highlights of Kyle's sporting career to date: 7th renegade new blood first timers u80 2020; 2nd INSF Ireland’s u85 2021; 3rd total strength novice u90 2021; 3rd Irish stone championships u100 2021; 9th strength games qualifier open 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2nd INSF Irelands u85 2022; J8th Ireland’s Strongest novice open 2022; 9th Britain's Strongest Man u80 2022; 3rd WHEA European Championships u85 2022; Irish records u80 2022 (130 axle, 85 monster dumbbell, 160 stone).