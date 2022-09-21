Manchester title shot for Anto Cacace on Saturday
Carrickfergus-based boxer Anthony Cacace is in “tremendous condition” ahead of his IBO Super-Featherweight title in Manchester this weekend.
Cacace, who fights out of Evolution Boxing Gym, takes on Italy’s Michael Magnesi on Saturday (September 24) at the AO Arena.
Trainer Iain Mahood believes Anthony, who is also of Italian heritage through his father, will emphatically win his bid for world honours.
Mahood said: “He is in tremendous condition and he’s going to have a stern test on Saturday. Magnesi is coming to win and is confident, but Anto will win in dramatic fashion. Camp has gone well and everything is good fitness wise, weight wise and overall mind wise. It’s all over and up to Anto now and I firmly believe he has Magnesi’s number and we will have our new world champion.
“Cacace has waited a lifetime for this opportunity and having endured some incredible misfortune throughout his career, gets his chance to take a giant step forward and will also consider this a massive chance on a huge stage. It’s no secret that inactivity has shadowed his career, but victory over Magnesi would definitely inject some momentum into his career and possibly open the door to the division’s top names.”
Willo Hayden, who recently joined the Evolution stable, said: “Magnesi is going to be brave and is there to fight no doubt about it.”
Ahead of the weekend’s action, promoter Frank Warren, stated: “It is certainly going to be all-action on BT Sport Box Office in the lead-up to the big heavyweight showdown at the top of the bill in Manchester.”