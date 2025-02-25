An up and coming young Coleraine rower has received a bursary from the Mary Peters Trust and Hughes Insurance.

22-year-old Molly Curry was awarded the £500 bursary to support her training and competitions in rowing.

Molly’s journey in sports began as a competitive swimmer, where she was part of the Ulster swimming squad. At 14, she decided to try rowing at school. Despite being new to the sport, her swimming background gave her an edge, and she quickly fell in love with rowing.

Molly competes in singles, doubles and quads, and now rows for Queen’s University Belfast, training eleven times a week. Last summer, she showcased her talent on the international stage, competing in the semi-finals of Henley Women’s Regatta and representing Great Britain in a development boat at Henley Royal Regatta.

She also participated in the 2023 World U23 Rowing Championships in Bulgaria, where her team achieved an impressive eighth place in the quad sculls.

However, Molly's journey has not been without its challenges, including injuries that have kept her out of the boat since last summer.

Molly said: “Injuries are part of any athlete’s journey, but coming back from them takes a lot of resilience, and it’s not easy. Throughout this period, I have required a lot of support from Queens Sport, GB Rowing, and my family, who have all been instrumental in helping me maintain my focus and motivation through this challenging time.

"I’m incredibly grateful for this bursary, which will help cover the costs of travel and accommodation for trials and camps with GB Rowing. My goal is to be back in the boat and competing at my best this season, and this support brings me one step closer to achieving that.”

With the regatta season fast approaching, Molly is eager to make her return to the water, aiming to compete at events such as the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Regatta in Nottingham in May and Henley Women’s Regatta in June.

Lady Mary Peters said: “We’ve seen Northern Ireland’s rowers excel on the global stage this past year, and it’s vital that we continue to support emerging talent like Molly. Despite facing the challenges of injury, she has shown remarkable determination to return stronger than ever. "

Molly, who is currently studying dentistry, manages a highly demanding academic schedule. Balancing this with her training and recovery time is a challenge, but she finds that the discipline required for both her studies and sports translates to all areas of life.

She said: "Despite the tough schedule, I hope to inspire other young athletes to chase their dreams. I want them to understand that balancing academics and sports, even at a high level, is achievable. It requires discipline, but the rewards are worth it. This bursary is greatly appreciated and will help me continue striving toward my goals.”

Hughes Insurance has committed £20,000 over four years to the bursary programme as part of its Action for Impact initiative, designed to deliver on its Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) agenda in 2024 and beyond.