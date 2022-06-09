Mavericks are top guns against Giants

The Giants held the unbeaten 5-0 Mavericks to only a single score in a tight first quarter but with further scores being posted in all quarters, the end result was a disappointing 39-0 defeat.

The Giants, who are back in action this week against local rivals Antrim Jets, are now 2-3 for season and face an uphill battle for an appearance in July’s Bowl Game showpiece.

The club thanked Iain McAfee for his match photos. Game MVPs: Offense - John Cassley; Defense - Paddy McWilliams; Special Teams - Matt Clyde.

The Giants thanked sponsors for 2022: The Lodge Hotel, John Lavery Opticians, AQ Autos Ballymoney, Payescape, Advanced Overwatch, Url Results, Basil Knipe Electrical, Kiwis Brew Bar, Whitewater Brewery, Cromore Halt Bistro, Top of the Town Antrim, Anderson Gillan Barr Solicitors and Hawkeye Automotive, Right Move Removals and Storage NI and Store It and newest sponsor JSC Building Supplies Armoy.

