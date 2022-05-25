May Fair races to be staged

The popular races, which are held in conjunction with the Ballyclare May Fair, will again start and finish at The Cloughan, home of Ballyclare Rugby Club.

Colin Gilmore, chair of County Antrim Harriers, said: “The Club is delighted that, Hanna Plastics Ltd is this years’ main race sponsor and is also providing the lead race car.

“Without sponsorship we would be unable to host the race, and are sincerely thankful to the many other businesses who have come on board: Amplifi Solutions; Wilson Chiropractic; Dennsion Commercials; Abbey Real Estate; CIP Insurance; Ollar Hair; Hai & Dry; AG Bespoke Kitchen Fitter; TDR Academy; Jackson’s Butchers; NEST Estate Agents; Stephen Mawhinney Motors; SPAR Doagh; Haggan’s Fruit & Vegetable; Balloo Hire; Sixmile Leisure Centre and Waites Warehouse. As well as Natalie Davidson from ALIVE Massage who will be providing post-race sports massages.”

And as the event returns following the lifting of Covid pandemic restrictions, Colin is urging the community to show their support for the participants.

He said: “The club would also like to take this opportunity to encourage the public to take to the streets of Ballyclare from 10am to watch, clap and cheer to support the May Fair racers; and also to thank them in advance for their patience for any disruption caused.”

Online race registration has now closed but on the day entries will be available on race morning between 8.00am and 9.30am at the rugby club, and also, on Friday (May 27) between 6.00pm and 8.00pm during race pack collection.