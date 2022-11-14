The Club was first formed in 1912 and their recent historic success marks a significant achievement.

Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “The Club has waited a long time to win this title, and it’s clear how much it means to everyone involved.

“As one of the Borough’s longest standing sports organisations, I was very pleased to welcome them to Cloonavin, along with their very impressive winning shield, to recognise their success.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with Robin Brown, Gerard Begley, Uel Gordon and David Calvin (Provincial Towns Senior and Irish Senior Fours winners).

“After 110 years, this is a very memorable moment for the Club and I hope it signals the start of continued success.”

Team Captain Adrian Barr thanked the Mayor, saying: “Limavady Recreation Club has a long history and the bowling section has grown over the years. We are very pleased that our team now consists of male and female players, both young and old, with five of our team receiving Junior Irish international caps over the past few years - Ross McMullan, Jordan Rankin, Adam Rankin, Sophie McIntyre, Craig Marshall and Shauna O’Neill. Shauna also represented NI at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which was a massive honour.

“We are delighted that they were all part of the winning team and have helped to promote the game, and we hope that this attracts other young people to join the sport of lawn bowls in Limavady.

“The Club is hopeful that this recent success will give a boost to our membership.” To find out more go to https://www.limavadyrecclub.com/