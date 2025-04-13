Mayor helps to officially open Lisnagarvey Bowling green for the season ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisnagarvey Bowling Club recently celebrated the start of the new season with the opening of their bowling green.

The club, which was founded on October 3, 1956, welcomed the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, to the official opening of the green on Saturday April 5.

The sun was shining for the event, with members and guests enjoying the start of the 2025 outdoor bowling season.

The Mayor, Councillor Kurtis Dickson joined members of Lisnagarvey Bowling Club for the opening of the green for the new season. Pic credit: Lisnagarvey Bowling Club

Lisnagarvey Bowling Club, which has its green at Warren Gardens in Lisburn, is always keen to welcome new members to the club, whether you are experienced in the sport or want to try to learn a new skill.

A spokesperson for the Club said: “Have you considered trying bowls? It is great for all ages, young and old, male and female, able bodied and disabled people. Why not call in and see us any Saturday after 1.30pm.”

Lisnagarvey Bowling Club is affiliated to the Irish Bowling Association and Irish Women's Bowling Association.