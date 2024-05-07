Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Patrick’s Primary School in Portrush sent two teams to the All-Ireland Olympic handball finals last month in Limerick.

Their recent success marks a massive achievement for the two teams of young players aged between 10 and 11 years olds.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan congratulated the team saying: “What an honour it was to meet these young children and hear how passionate they are about the growing sport of Olympic handball.

The Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan, joins the children of St. Patricks Primary School Portrush coaching staff and teachers as the teams played in the All-Ireland Olympic handball Finals last month. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

“For these Portrush teams to already be competing at this national level is fantastic and it is a testament to their personal dedication, and to the support they receive from their school, coaching staff and family and friends. I wish them the best of luck and every success in the future.”

Mr Ruairidh Quinn from St. Patrick’s PS thanked the Mayor saying: “Both myself and the children are very grateful to have been recognised by the Mayor in this manner. With the popularity of the Olympic handball growing across Northern Ireland, the children couldn’t wait to get involved in the sport.

"We had several taster sessions with Eugene McKenna (Olympic handball Ireland Development Officer) and the boys and girls loved it! We are incredibly proud of them and it’s great to see them representing the county, the province and Portrush.”