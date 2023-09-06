The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has paid tribute to a local woman who took home a gold medal at the British Open Adaptive and Visually Impaired Judo Championships 2023.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan with gold medal winning judo player Collette Kerr, her daughter Evelyn, coach Paul Loan, and Jonathan Adams of the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB). Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Collette Kerr, a visually impaired member of Simply Judo ADAPTS Ballymoney, was part of the Irish Adaptive Judo Team who competed in the event in Cardiff last month. Collette’s latest success comes after she won a silver medal at the event last year.

Welcoming Collette to a reception in Cloonavin, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I was delighted to hear about Collette’s success and I am certain the other members of her club, as well as her family and friends, are very proud of her.

