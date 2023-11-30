Mayor welcomes members of the Causeway Giants Wheelchair Basketball team to Cloonavin

Members of the Causeway Giants Wheelchair Basketball Team pictured at Council’s Civic Headquarters, Cloonavin (l-r) Lisa Boyle, Ryan Archibald, the Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan, Natalie Kinney (Vice Captain), Daniel Black and Ross Atkinson. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

The team hosted the Disability Sport NI League opening matches in Coleraine’s Ulster University Sports Complex in September and have enjoyed a very successful season so far.

Mayor Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I was delighted to meet with the team, as I had enjoyed supporting them at the start of the Disability Sport NI League season. It is obvious that they are all committed sportspersons with so much passion and commitment for the game.

“I was delighted to hear that one of their youngest members, Ethan Pollock from Portballintrae, has already been headhunted for the Northern Ireland sports academy. Congratulations on this fantastic achievement and good luck to all of the team for the rest of the season.”

Causeway Giants Wheelchair Basketball team and club members pictured alongside the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, at a recent reception in Civic Headquarters Cloonavin. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

The Causeway Giants are keen for applicants for a new junior team, with coach George Wallace adding: “I have been involved in the sport myself since I was six years old, and I got my coaching qualification several years ago. The sport is not just for those people who want to be top tier athletes but also for those who want to get out of the house once a week.”

Team chairman Stephen Heron is in no doubt that the sport is gaining momentum: “There was only ever one team here since 1992 and now there are seven and that’s amazing, it’s such a growing sport not just in Northern Ireland but worldwide and we hope to continue to compete overseas.”

“Causeway Giants covers from Larne all the way round to Portrush. If you are interested in the sport and you’re not covered in our catchment area, we will get you in touch with the relevant team, as there are seven teams in Northern Ireland, or we can put you in touch with Disability Sport NI.”

Team Captain, James Wilson said: “We are playing really good basketball at the minute, and you can see real improvement with everybody on the court, which is the main thing. In our upcoming match in December, we actually play against the team we are level with in the league table, so that is going to be a tough game, but we are ready for it.”

The Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan pictured alongside team vice-captain Natalie Kinney. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Many of the team members have had challenges in their lives and have found the sport of wheelchair basketball gives them focus. Team Vice Captain, Natalie Kinney said: “I was injured when I was 17 in a road traffic accident. For years I was doing nothing and then I looked for something and found the Causeway Giants club. The sport and team have been good for my head and happiness. It also brings you a social aspect as well and means you’re not sitting in the house. I’m proud to be part of the team.”

Causeway Giants is looking to attract applicants for their new youth team and already have two young members, Sarah Logan (aged 13) and Ethan Pollock (aged 14).