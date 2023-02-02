Sporting stars from Ballymoney Special Olympics Swimming Club have enjoyed a reception in Cloonavin hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The young swimmers were invited to the event in recognition of their success at the Special Olympics Ulster Swimming Advancement Gala held in November last year.

MayorCouncillor Ivor Wallace said: “I was very pleased to meet with this fantastic group and hear more about their participation in the competition in Bangor.

“They are great ambassadors for our area, and I want to applaud the swimming club and the wider Special Olympics organisation, for providing these important sporting opportunities.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured in Cloonavin with members of Ballymoney Special Olympics Swimming Club.

“The young swimmers receive great support from their parents, families and coaches, and along with their own dedication and hard work, this is key to their success.

“I know the Club is now preparing for the Swim Ulster Disability Gala which is due to take place in May, and I would like to offer all those taking part the very best of luck.”

Club Coach Gwen Doak added: “As a Club we are all so proud of each and every one of our athletes. They always give their all both in training and at competition and to be recognised with a Mayor’s reception is an honour for all of us.

“Thank you so much to the Mayor for taking the time to get to know our young people. They all had a wonderful time at the reception.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace pictured with club member Nathan Lyons who also competed at the November Swim Gala but was unable to attend the Cloonavin reception.