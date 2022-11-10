The event was hosted by the Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, who welcomed those who had participated in various roles including para-triathlon guide Anne Paul, lawn bowls competitor Ian McClure and lawn bowls coach Tommy Smith.

The Mayor said: “The Commonwealth Games were held in Birmingham during the summer, and I was very pleased to see our Borough so well represented at this prestigious event.

“We have consistently showcased a high level of sporting achievement, and I want to offer my fullest congratulations to all those involved for ensuring this tradition continues.

Lawn bowls Coach Tommy Smith, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, and para-triathlon guide Anne Paul pictured recently in Cloonavin at a reception to recognise local representatives who played a part at this year’s Commonwealth Games

“Alongside our accomplished athletes and medal winners, it is also important to recognise the officials, coaches and guides who share their skills and expertise for the betterment of others.

“I want to say ‘well done’ to everyone who represented our Borough at the Games and continued success.”