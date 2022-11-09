Horse League Champion Megan Norton & Hathaway, Reserve Champion Amy Griffith & Carrie alongside judge Conor O'Hare

This was a well supported four week league where competitors got the opportunity to ride the challenging course of rustic fences which was built slightly more challenging each week, and asked plenty of questions for horse and rider.

This league has been great for those who are wishing to take part in the NIF at Cavan, with the horse and pony classes being qualifiers for this prestigious event in 2023.

The final week was dominated by those who had qualified for the league placings.

Erin Mathieson, Dinky

Judge Conor O'Hare had a few hard decisions to make within the horse championship. However out on top with Horse League Champion was Megan Norton and 'Hathaway'.

Horse League Reserve Champion was awarded to Amy Griffith and 'Carrie'. Both competitors have been supporting the league throughout and therefore have been working hard towards gaining points and forging their place within this league to earn their league sashes and trophies.

A delighted Jocelyn Hutchinson and her pocket rocket 'Minion' were consistently brilliant throughout the four week league, coming home with the pony champion rosette week after week.

With a foot perfect championship show finished off with a fabulous gallop down the long side Jocelyn and 'Minion' took home the League Champion Pony sash and trophy. Alongside Kerry McGrady on her striking dun gelding, 'Fonzie' were delighted with their Pony League Reserve Champion Sash and trophy.

Pony League Champion Jocelyn Hutchinson & Minion, Reserve Champion Kerry McGrady & Fonzie alongside judge Conor O'Hare

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the final week of their four week working hunter league and NIF Qualifiers.

Thanks are extended to judge Conor O'Hare, scribe Kristina and all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly.

Hagans Croft now prepares for their six week Dressage League starting on Saturday November 12.

Clare Steele, JB

This dressage event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App. Entries close each Thursday at 8pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online Thursday evenings. Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about the dressage league, contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Heather Steele, CSF Chanel