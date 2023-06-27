Students from Mid Ulster are celebrating after their roaring success at the 2023 European Open ITF Taekwon-Do Championships, held in Lisburn at the weekend.

Competitors from Northern Ireland were awarded more medals than any other country, with 128. Scotland was in close second place with 114 medals. A quarter of all the golds and silvers won by Northern Ireland have come home to Mid Ulster. Support from local businesses contributed to the event’s success.

Students competed in various categories over the two-day event, including individual patterns, sparring, special techniques and power. Medals were awarded in divisions according to the age, rank, height and weight of the competitors. 12 local Taekwon-Do practitioners won a total of 11 gold, 9 silver and 8 bronze medals between them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Taekwon-Do instructor for the area and President for Northern Ireland ITF, Mr Leo Maguire said: “I’m delighted for all the students that were able to shine at the European Championships. The achievements of the guys and girls from Mid Ulster is a testament to their dedication and commitment to their training.

Pictured, from left, are Declan McFerran, Shane McFerran, Gerard Holland, Louise McFerran. Credit: UKTC NI

"Some of the youngsters are attending 3 or 4 classes every week and were training for maybe 15-20 hours a week in the lead-up to the competition. They have done Mid Ulster and the country proud. The sponsorship and support we received from local businesses such as Lanoc Web Design and WTS-O&M Ltd and High Roads was vital in making this such a successful competition.”

Mr Maguire, a 6th degree black belt, is also the Northern Ireland National Coach and runs bi-monthly team training sessions for the Northern Ireland squad. Many of the Mid-Ulster students attend these sessions as well as their regular classes held in Dungannon, Cookstown, Magherafelt and Maghera.

Two local families in particular have invested a considerable amount of time and effort in Taekwon-Do training over the years. All four children in the Heaney family from Magherafelt have been part of the Northern Ireland Team since primary school and they brought home 6 medals from this weekend’s competition to add to their growing collection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s been great for my bunch,” said dad, Kieran Heaney. “The discipline and confidence they have gained from Taekwon-Do has such a positive effect on everything they do.”

Pictured, from left, are Ciaran Og Heaney, Leo Maguire, Eunan Heaney, Saoirse Heaney. Credit: UKTC NI

Declan McFerran, from Magherafelt, competed alongside his brother Shane and sister Louise, winning 8 medals between them. Declan, a black-belt who recently earned his 3rd degree is also an instructor in some of the local classes,

“Being part of UKTC NI is like having a huge extended family,” said Declan. “It’s a privilege to now be training the next generation. Taekwon-Do training can start at the age of 3, with our Little Tiger Cubs programme for ages 3-5, or Active Tigers for ages 5-8, as well as the main classes for older children and adults for 9 years up.”

The Mid Ulster students are now looking forward to further competitions in the autumn, including the Northern Ireland Open being held in Lisburn in September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those interested in trying Taekwon-Do, classes are available in Cookstown and Dungannon Leisure Centres, Magherafelt Parish Centre or The Lurach Centre, Maghera. A free trial class is available and can be booked through the UKTC NI website at www.taekwondo-ni.co.uk .

Pictured, from left, are James Curtis, Fiachra Duggan, Daniel Shivers, Ruby Catherwood, Bradley Rodgers. Credit: UKTC NI