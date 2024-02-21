Mid Ulster titles won by St Bronagh’s

Two Mid Ulster titles for St. Bronagh's Club boxers Callum Crilly and Cash Ciummei. INNR0710

Callum Crilly winning his third Mid Ulster title, was in fine form defeating Emmett McGurn at Golden Star Boxing Club Omagh.

McGurn got a dubious 2/1 split decision over Callum last year, so Callum was out for revenge and revenge he got it, winning all three rounds against his forward punching Omagh man.

Callum’s slick skills of counter punching, of uppercuts and hooks was just too fast for his Golden Star opponent making him miss constantly, and he punished him with stinging hooks to the head and body, deservedly coming away with a unanimous decision.

Next up was Cash Ciummei a new boxer for St Bronagh’s, but one that packs a punch. Cash has already won the Ulster Novice Armagh Down and now the Mid Ulster Title all on stoppages this year.

Club coach Gavin Dougan said: “Cash is a very strong boxer, at the Mid Ulster in Newtownstewart he was again too strong for his opponent. After he landed a couple of left hooks to the body and head the referee stopped the contest.”