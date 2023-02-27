This week it was milestones, trail runs and endurance for Springwell Running Club.

Saturday (February 25), saw members represent the club at the Sperrin Harriers Winter Trail Series - Parkanaur 10 Mile, the final race of the series.

Springwell had six members in attendance representing the purple vest. With the series now completed, the final standings have been published and Springwell are proud to have members who placed overall. Ashley McPhee was 1st in the FU18 category, Jane Talbot 1st in the F50-59 category, Bernadette O’Kane 1st in the F30-39 category and Deborah McPhee 2nd in the F30-39.

Parkanaur 10 mile results: 30th David McGaffin 1:16:06, 32nd Bernadette O'Kane 1:17:02, 58th Deborah McPhee 1:27:14, 43rd Michael Johnson 1:22:32, 75th Elizabeth Deighan 1:33:31 (3rd F60), 86th Andrew Wilmot 1:41:25.

John Butcher running in support of Foyle Hospice

Red Dress Fun Run in support of Chest Heart & Stroke

Sunday (February 26) saw member Holly Neill headed to Belfast to take on the 5k Red Dress Fun Run in support of Chest Heart & Stroke NI at Stormont.

East Antrim Marathon Series – World Marathon Day

Sunday also saw member Helena Dornan take on the Marathon distance. The event was a looped event seeing Helena complete just over nine laps for the Marathon distance. A strong run from Helena saw her finish in 3:58:00.

Linda McMichael 100th parkrun at Limavady

And, Sunday also saw club member John Butcher complete a test of endurance as he took on a personal running challenge in support of Foyle Hospice.

This was a real challenge as John took on four miles every four hours from Wednesday to Sunday covering just over 100 miles. He was supported by family members and fellow runners.

There are still some funds coming in but John has raised over £3500 for the Foyle Hospice.

parkrun results Saturday, February 25

This week saw 55 members get their weekly parkrun in at twelve venues. Linda McMichael celebrated her 100th parkrun at Limavady, where she has completed all of them.

The club had three personal bests recorded this week from Pauline Mullan at Limavady, Jonathan McNabb at Limepark Playing Fields and Shaun Carton at Garvagh Forest.

Derry City - Ryan GRAY 20:42; Ecos Ballymena - Monica MCCLENAGHAN 37:34, Kenneth BACON 40:45; Troon - Rhona LAVERTY 33:32; Antrim - Caroline OWEN 45:45; Victoria parkrun Glasgow - Caitriona MACKLE 36:59; Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 25:16; Lower Drummans - Alan PLATT 23:51.

Holly Neill at the Red Dress Fun Run at Stormont

Garvagh Forest - David O'NEILL 19:16, Shaun CARTON 21:54 PB , Jim BREEN 27:11, James HUGHES 27:13, Michael MCKEOWN 27:15, Laurence BLAIR 28:59, Roisin WALKER 29:1, Rodney MCPHEE 40:14; Holyrood - Colin CONNOLLY 27:28, Lorraine ABERNETHY 34:09, Elaine MONTGOMERY 39:15, Catherine BYERS 39:17.

Limepark Playing Fields - Jonathan MCNABB 20:17 PB, Graeme ELLIOTT 27:08; Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:35, Peter TEES 21:27, Fergus THOMPSON 22:31, Pauline MULLAN 22:32 PB, Adrian FINLAY 23:00, Janet PATRICK 25:41, Sinead GRAHAM 25:42, Linda MC MICHAEL 29:52, John MCMICHAEL 29:53, Leanne QUIGLEY 35:23, Katrina ADAMS 37:24, Ingrid HAMILTON 37:25, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 45:16.

Portrush - Maurice WALKER 21:32, Rhys WALKER 22:38, Cathy ADAMS 26:06, Mervyn ADAMS 26:06, Mervyn THOMPSON 26:12, Patricia CRAIG 26:44, Gary MOORE 27:18, George BRIEN 29:07. Liz DOWEY 30:28, Pauline DUKE 30:38, Gemma WRAY 30:38, Aisling HYNES 33:11, Amanda SCOTT 34:11, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG 37:59, Emer THOMPSON 45:32, Fergal MACKLE 48:09. Andrew WILSON 48:09, Catherine PINKERTON 52:09.

David McGaffin at Parkanaur 10 Mile