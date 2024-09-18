Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sports Minister Gordon Lyons will host a homecoming celebration for Coleraine’s Olympic golden girl Hannah Scott and the rest of Northern Ireland’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes next month.

The Paris Celebration Event, due to take place in Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 3, will mark the extraordinary success achieved by local competitors.

The Minister said: “Every local athlete who took part in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris is an inspiration. To have made it to the highest echelons of their chosen sport is a remarkable achievement in itself.

“In terms of the medals won, this was a benchmark Games for our athletes in both Team GB & NI and Team Ireland. I’m pleased to say many of those who graced the podium in Paris will be attending this event

Sports Minister Gordon Lyons will host a homecoming celebration for Northern Ireland’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes including Coleraine's golden girl Hannah Scott who won a rowing gold. Credit Stephen Davison Pacemaker

“But this is about marking the Olympic journey of all those who took part. These exceptional individuals made it to the Games after years of hard work, dedication and sacrifice.

“Collectively, across a diverse range of sports, their efforts stand as an extraordinary accomplishment – and an immense source of pride for everyone cheering their progress.

“All those who participated can be quite rightly proud of their role in Northern Ireland’s sporting history.

“This is an opportunity for us to come together and applaud all those who helped to set new standards in sporting excellence.”

Hosted by BBC’s Stephen Watson and Olympian - now broadcaster and author - Aimee Fuller, the event will also feature music from DJ Pete Snodden and singer Ryan McMullan.

Tickets for the event cost £1, and will be available via www.ticketmaster.ie and www.ssearenabelfast.com from Wednesday, September 18.