Mixed fortunes for Lurgan veterans in Section 4 matches

Lurgan Red 41 (10) Warrenpoint 18 (0) Lurgan Blue 19 (0) Esplanade 38 (10)

Lurgan Red finished their NIVBL Section 4 programme in style. Building on their success at Newcastle the previous Friday, they took all the spoils from their home match against Warrenpoint when taking the full 10 points winning by 23 shots.

Peter Harrison, John Murtagh, Neil Allen and Stewart Martin had a first half tight run facing Seamus Gibney’s rink to be 1 shot adrift after the 9th end but taking 8 shots off the next 3 ends surprised the opposition and set the scene for a great 20-10 win.

On the adjacent rink Dessie Simpson, Alan Grieve, Stanley Watson and Wilfie McCullough restricted Ian Gilmore’s rink to only 5 winning ends with McCullough’s rink bowling magnificently throughout and leading from the start to finish well by 21 – 8 to ensure full points for Lurgan Red and bounce them up to 8th place in Section 4.

Lurgan Blue were at home to Esplanade (Annalong/Kilkeel) who were determined to go back with the Section 4 Honours in their pocket and they surely did when they unexpectedly took the full points from the match.

Peter Ruffold, Richard McClune, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts were in the hunt up to the 10th end when they were just 2 shots adrift facing Jim Gordon’s rink but a string of opposition rink wins widen the gap to 7-16 after 14 ends. Robert’s rink made in roads during the remaining ends but they lost 12-18.

Unfortunately, Neil Sloan, Alan Briggs, Sam McCombes and Ronan Cregan met strong opposition from Jim McConnell’s rink who restricted the home four to only 5 winning ends and 7 shots to the opposition’s 20 – a disappointment for the Lurgan Four who were part of Lurgan Blue’s challenge for Section Honours throughout the season.

Both teams will be playing in the Section 4A Knockout Competition with Lurgan Blue at home Dunbarton in the 1st Round, rearranged due to the Park closure and Lurgan Red facing Rathfriland on the Park Green next Monday in the 2nd Round.

NIVBL Cups and Championships

Lurgan Blue are into the 3rd Round of the Hatch Cup and are at home to Ards tomorrow afternoon. They also have made it through to the Thornton Cup Semi-final stage when they meet Donaghadee at a neutral venue on Friday week.

Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts have done very well to reach the Thornton Trophy Pairs Final on Friday, 22nd August having beaten Tony Bell and Martin Nelson 7-19 in a Semi-Final match that had to be brought forward.