Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is delighted to announce that the headline sponsor for the 2024 Sports Awards is Moore Northern Ireland.

Moore NI has offices in Coleraine, Derry-Londonderry and Belfast and has long served the local business community.

The company joins with Council’s Sports and Wellbeing team as they both look forward to the celebrating sporting talent across 12 categories at the gala on November 1.

Thanking Moore NI, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “ We are delighted that they have chosen to show their support for sport in this way, and I look forward to joining representatives from the firm to announce the award winners at the gala celebration in November.”

Kieran McLaughlin of Moore NI pictured with Stephen McCartney Council’s Sports Development Manager. Moore NI has been announced as the headline sponsor for this year’s Sports Awards – ‘Moore NI Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards 2024. CREDIT CCGBC

Moore NI’s Managing Partner, Mervyn Dolan, said: “It’s a pleasure to be headline sponsor and support the awards. We look forward to celebrating the dedication and achievements of our local athletes and all those championing sport in our community.”