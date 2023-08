Two Bann girls won silver at the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships at Portnoo in Donegal last weekend.

Katie Shirlow and Flynn Greene rowed in the quadruple sculls as a composite crew, along with former Bann rower Dineka Maguire and a rower from Kincasslagh.

The victory was quite an achievement coming so soon after their recent wins at the Irish Rowing Championships in Cork. Bann again enjoyed huge success there with two gold medals, a silver and a bronze.