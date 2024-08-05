Musgrave NI back in the saddle for a thrilling evening at Down Royal

Down Royal Racecourse has announced the return of Musgrave NI as title sponsor of this month’s race evening.

The family-owned business with a 147-year heritage will take on title sponsorship of the racecourses summer meeting on Friday, August 30.

The partnership will give the leading food convenience retailer and wholesaler, whose brands include SuperValu, Centra, Mace, Frank and Honest, Musgrave MarketPlace and Drinks Inc, exclusive naming rights to the full race card.

Musgrave NI has been partnering with Down Royal Racecourse for the past twelve years, showcasing their remarkable and longstanding relationship.

Speaking about the event, Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI, Paddy Murney said: “We have been working alongside Down Royal Racecourse for many years and are thrilled to return as the main event sponsor once again.

“Each year we eagerly anticipate this summer fixture, using it as an opportunity to show appreciation to our team and retail partners. We always encourage them to take a well-deserved break from their stores, and there’s no better way to relax than by enjoying an exciting evening of top-class horse racing.”

Emma Meehan, CEO of Down Royal Racecourse, said: “We are delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with Musgrave NI. Their commitment to this partnership is invaluable and the collaboration allows us to consistently deliver exceptional racing events and memorable experiences to the public.

“Whether you’re a seasoned racing fan or new to the sport, the Musgrave NI Race Evening promises to be an ideal summer highlight for all. We anticipate a fantastic event and encourage everyone to book their tickets and join us for an unforgettable evening of National Hunt racing.”

For full details and to book tickets, please visit downroyal.com. Gates for the Musgrave NI Race Meeting will open at 2.30pm with the first race at 4.10pm.