Naomh Padraig remain top after victory against Laochra Loch Lao

The opening exchanges were fairly even with Tarlac Barclaigh opening the scoring for Laochra in the second minute before the Lisburn men replied through Francis McMeel and two from Conor Dixon to go ahead after six minutes.

Dixon fired over his third of the game before Cuilte MacGiolla Fhiondgin replied for the home side but Dixon continued to make point taking look easy as he added two more to move his side three clear by the 14th minute.

Both sides wasted opportunities but the visitors moved further ahead through Ben McMullan, Conor Dixon and Eoin Dixon to move 0-8 to 0-3 ahead after 30 minutes with the Laochra Loch Lao point coming from Jack Mac Lomhair.

After the break the Lisburn men continued to call the tune with Mark Chernek, Eoin Dixon and Chernek again on target but Laochra were fighting hard to stay in contention and replied through Cathal O Ceallaigh, Caoimhin O’Daimhin and Jack MacLomhair.

Back Came Naomh Padraig with points from Eoin Dixon, and Conor Dixon and when Mark Torbitt intercepted a short kick-out to fire to the net in the 39th minute they were in almost total control.

Josh McMullan and two from Oisin Gorman saw the visitors increase their lead with PJ O’Prey pulling one back for Laochra Loch Lao and in the run in to the final whistle Eoin Dixon added two more with Conor Dixon getting another to leave Naomh Padraig convincing winners by 16 points.

The Lisburn side sit a point above nearesdt rivals, Naomh Comhghall Antrim who had a big win over St Malachy’s on the same night and the race for the division 3 title looks like being between these sides.

