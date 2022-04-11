Neil Duff crowned World champion with Lakeside glory over Thibault Tricole

The showpiece showdown of the inaugural WDF World Championship produced a superb clash between the Northern Ireland thrower and his opponent from France.

The 49-year-old wrapped up the prize with a double 20 at Lakeside, collecting a winner’s cheque for £50,000 on top of the trophy.

Wins over Justin Thompson, Nick Fullwell, Jim McEwan and Richard Veenstra led to Duff moving into the final stage.

Neil Duff celebrates with his wife and daughter and the trophy after the men's final in the 2022 Lakeside World Championship Final. Pic by PA.