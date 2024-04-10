New bowls season at Dunbarton
Club captain Gary McElroy guided his granddaughter Bella McElroy to throw the first bowl of the season, although it was the only bowl thrown on a blustery afternoon!Last season was a truly remarkable season for the small Gilford club.
The A team lifted the Private Greens Senior Division 1 title for the 11th time in the past 17 years - a truly remarkable record!
They also won the Senior Private Greens Cup for the 6th time in the club's history.
Not to be outdone, the B team tasted success also by winning Senior Division 2 - the first time the club had won the top two divisions!
And if that wasn't enough, the Midweek Team also won Midweek Division One, which meant all three teams won the highest leagues that they could possibly win - a remarkable achievement for the Dunbarton club.
All three teams will be aiming to repeat the dose again this season.
On the individual front, Jack Moffett will be aiming to win the British Isles U25 title having lifted the Irish U25 trophy last summer.
The first matches are scheduled for Saturday, April 27.