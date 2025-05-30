New Era for Antrim’s Athletic Track

Over 150 participants competed in a range of events, including the 100m, 400m, relay, timed mile, and long jump. The celebrations were led by special guests; four-time Paralympic gold medallist and one of Northern Ireland’s most decorated athletes, Dr. Michael McKillop MBE, and Commonwealth Para Triathlete, Oliver Gunning.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, commented:

"This investment in the Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium demonstrates our ongoing commitment to promoting sport, health, and wellbeing across the Borough. Reopening this historic track is a proud moment — made even more special by the presence of inspirational athletes like Dr. Michael McKillop and Oliver Gunning. Thank you to all the local running clubs who took part in tonight’s celebrations."

The track was first opened in 1979, this recent refurbishment is part of wider improvements to the Antrim Forum and strengthens its position as a premier destination for sport and physical activity across the UK and Ireland.

This upgraded facility meets top competitive standards and will support athletes of all levels, from local clubs to international competitors—in achieving their full potential.

1 . Contributed Local primary school pupils and running groups from across the Borough enjoyed an evening of fun competition, featuring the 100m, 400m, relay, timed mile, and the long jump. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly and President of the Athletics NI Board, Wendy Philips joins representatives from PACE Running Club and Ballymena and Antrim Athletic Club to celebrate the newly resurfaced track. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed A Ballymena and Antrim Athletic Club athlete takes the competition in her stride on the newly resurfaced track. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Photographed at the newly resurfaced track are (L-R): Kiyomi Tosh, Jack Parker, Deputy Mayor, Cllr Paul Dunlop, Mayor, Cllr Neil Kelly, Isabella Smyth and Harry Davidson. Photo: Submitted