NI & Ulster Uneven Age Group & Novice Cross Country Championships

Judith Buchanan continued her preparation for the British and Irish Masters Cross Country International next week with another impressive run at the NI & Ulster NI & Ulster Uneven Age Group & Novice Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

A strong run from Judith over the 4km course at Stranorlar, Co Donegal, saw her finish in ninth place with a time of 17:58. Judith will be wearing a Northern Ireland vest for the first time at next week’s event.

Andrew Wilson at Portrush Parkrun

Born 2 Run – Minnowburn

Saturday saw the return of the very popular “Run Forest Run” trail series hosted by events management company Born 2 Run, with the Minnowburn 5 & 10k at the Mary Paters Track in Belfast.

Each race started with a lap of the track before heading into the forest and an undulating, muddy course before finishing with another lap of the course to compleet their respective distances. Springwell RC were represented in both distances with Roisin Walker finishing 56th in the 5k with a time of 29:33 and Lesley Logan 44th (3rd

F35) in 47:16 in the 10k event.

Roisin Walker & Lesley Logan at the Minnowburns 5 & 10k

30 n’piana

Sunday saw Springwell RC’s James Thompson return to action in the Toscana region of Italy as he took on the 30km (18.645 miles) of the 30 n’piana road race. Starting from the Zatopek Stadium in the city of Campi Bisenzio the 30km course took the 379 competitors on a loop of the city. Starting at a brisk pace that he maintained before increasing in the second half of the race, James produced a strong run to finish 11th in a very competitive field with a time of 1:58:30.

Parkrun

A very autumnal Saturday morning saw 51 Springers completing their parkruns at eleven different venues with one personal best recorded by Aidan Mooney at the

Fulvio Mancuso and James Thompson at the 30 n'piana in Italy

Garvagh Forest Parkrun.

Andrew Wilson reached an impressive milestone as he completed the Portrush parkrun to reach a total of 250 parkruns.

Bushy - Deborah ARCHIBALD 29:18, Bernie DRAIN 34:02; Ecos - Patricia CRAIG 26:22, Caroline OWEN 41:29, Kenneth BACON 45:21; Queen’s - Roisin WALKER 29:52

Portrush - David O’NEILL 19:13, Maurice WALKER 19:48, Rhys WALKER 20:21, Majella MCATEER 24:09, Paul MOORE 24:22, Mervyn THOMPSON 24:25, Cathy

Deborah Archibald & Bernie Drain at Bushy Parkrun

ADAMS 24:31, Mariette MULVENNA 26:15, Andrew WILSON 28:07, Barry MCBRIDE 28:10, Aisling HYNES 32:40, Iris WILSON 36:10, Grainne MOORE 37:54, Fergal MACKLE 37:55, Caitriona MACKLE 45:04, Emer THOMPSON 55:48

Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 22:38; Poppintree - Catherine BYERS 35:31; Limavady - Peter TEES 20:27, Darren WALSH 20:40, David MCGAFFIN 22:10, Kevin MCLEAN 22:45, Pauline MULLAN 24:02, Leanne QUIGLEY 25:49, Sinead GRAHAM 25:59, Janet PATRICK 26:01, Alan WHITE 27:13, John MCMICHAEL 29:25, Alison C DUNCAN 29:30, Ingrid HAMILTON 31:15, Nicola WHITE 31:16, Linda MC MICHAEL 32:30, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 36:40, Lara WALSH 44:47 Royal Canal - Elaine MONTGOMERY 29:45

Garvagh Forest - Jim BRADLEY 24:30, Rozzy SKUCE 25:36, Alanna MILLAR 27:30, Mark NEELY 27:32, Aidan MOONEY 30:37 PB, Anne Marie MCKENNA 32:16, Ashley MC PHEE 52:38, Deborah MC PHEE 53:57

Derrynoid Forest - Jim BREEN 27:11; Limepark Playing Fields - Jonathan MCNABB 21:41

