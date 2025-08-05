Newry boxer Cathal Jennings scores the win and 'Fight of the Night' against Meanwell in Belfast

Cathal Jennings earned a victory over Connor Meanwell in Belfast last weekend.

Newry professional boxer Cathal Jennings was outstanding on Friday night at the Devenish complex in Belfast, when he graced the ring with Connor Meanwell from England.

Meanwell is a strong experienced boxer who was coming to Belfast to make a statement. Jennings’ coach David Anderson said this fight was always going to keep the spectators on the edge of their seat and that it did as the fight of the night at the Devenish.

Both boxers have similar styles, both like to go forward and let their hands go, making it an explosive contest. This was only Jennings’ second pro fight and he controlled it well with great combination shots both on the inside and long range. In the last 15 seconds of the rounds both boxers went toe-to-toe in the middle of the ring. It was heart stopping stuff but anyone who knows Jennings will know that's where he loves to be.

His Coach Anderson said: “Cathal is a great young man to work with. Working with the local council in Newry as a bin man he's up every morning at 5am for work and then after down to the me to train in the gym. This was a big step up for Cathal at this stage but he is loving the opportunity. He will take a week off now and then we will sit down and analyse the fight. Then we will plan for the next one which could be in England. We are also hoping to have a venue around Newry for early next year. Cathal and his team would like to thank everyone from Newry who came to Belfast to support on Friday night. This is only the start of big nights ahead for him.”