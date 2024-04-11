Newry City Runners storm through a wild weekend

Pamela Fegan at London Landmarks Half Marathon.

Dundalk10K and Half Marathon

Storm Kathleen caused a fair amount of disruption this weekend, with Parkruns being cancelled across the Country, but thankfully did not impede on Dundalk 10K and Half Marathon.

The wind was horrendous, but it did impair the Quintet who headed down Louth way.

The route started and finished in Dundalk Town Centre taking in the suburbs along the way.

The wind was so strong in the second part of the half marathon, Kathleen whipped up the grit of the road which was akin to being struck by small pellets!

Even with this, all five achieved great results, with PBs and Podiums in the mix.

Peter Simpson and Molly O’Hagan took part in the 10K race. Molly stormed home, taking her place on the podium as she took 2nd lady position with a time of 44:31 and bagging a PB with her trophy.

Peter Simpson also had a superb race, returning after a hiatus from both racing and running he returned in style, a last-minute entry too, he finished in 58:10.

The three girls taking part in the Half Marathon also gave brilliant performances. Eva Kitchen was first across the line in a time of 1:44, Deborah Loughran 1:48:11 and Nicola McCormick finished with a new PB of 1:51:39, all her hard training paying off.

SPAR Omagh Half Marathon

The wind was still very strong on Sunday for the SPAR Omagh Half Marathon.

Two of the NCR team headed up to Tyrone to take part in the very popular event, with 3,425 competitors. There might have been a nice start with the first mile being downhill, but a few nasty and steady climbs followed throughout the course with Crevenagh Hill being the first of them in the second mile, thereafter it was undulating to say the least, with another steady climb at mile seven, then straight into a downhill. The climbing continued at mile markers eight and nine at the end of which was described as a roller coaster down and up. The last push was at mile 13 for the slight hill to the Roundabout, but it was a constant battle for the duration with the headwind they had to contend with.

Both Conor Morgan and Conor Havern ran a brilliant race, with Conor Morgan finishing in a time of 1:20:05 and Conor Havern crossing the finish line with a new PB in a time of 1:33:16.

EAMS – Bunny Hop Half Marthon – Carrickfergus

On Sunday Janine Burns and Karen McElroy headed up to Antrim for the Bunny Hop Half Marathon.

The event, which is usually held in Armagh, moved to Carrickfergus this year.

Starting at Carrick Castle they ran along the coast, down the Loughshore all the way to Gideons Green.

It was the girls’ first race since Tokyo, and their running since was minimal and they didn’t pick the easiest of races! With the very strong coastal wind and sea spray it was tough going.

I did not have access to finishing times, but I can report that both girls won the battle though and crossed the finish line with their standard prowess and style.

London Landmarks Half Marathon

Pamela Fegan was in ‘London Town’ at the weekend to take part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon.

It was race that was full of twists and turns, which hindered the pace at times, the race route map resembling a maze as it meandered through the streets of London. The course was mostly flat, other than from mile 9 up to Tower Hill, where there was a tight climb.

The weather was sunny but very windy, and Pamela, who was hindered from injury in the last week leading up to it, ran a great race. Despite still feeling the ‘pinch’ she crossed the line in an impressive 1:54:15.

Parkruns

With Storm Kathleen stopping some of the parkruns at the weekend, Ryan Corrin headed to Craigavon. He finished in first place in a time of 18:00.

Club training

Club Training continues each week St Colman’s Running Track on Tuesday evening at 7pm sharp.

Thursday evening club run has returned. Meeting point is outside Newry Leisure Centre at 7pm and it is a run for all levels, all are very welcome.

Upcoming coming events

Newry City Half Marathon and 10K

Newry City Runners are pleased to announce that the Newry City Half Marathon and 10K will take place on Sunday May 26. Registration for the event has opened and it is already proving to be very popular.

The fee is £34 for the Half and £24 for the 10K (with a £2 reduction for ANI and AI members). Strike when the iron is hot and don’t miss out! When they are gone, they are gone!