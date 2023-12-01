Newry Mourne and Down District Council Celebrates record-breaking ‘The Red Hot Chilli Dippers’ with reception
Raising money for charity
In addition to becoming record breakers, this amazing group of swimmers also used the experience to raise a massive £17,000 for three local charities: PIPS Hope and Support, Aware NI and Autism NI.
The swimmers, who are based with Newry and Mourne Swimming Club and Infinity Swim Academy all exhibited exceptional dedication and resilience throughout their 18-months of training, to prepare for this awe-inspiring challenge. Their commitment was not only a testament to each individual’s strength but it also highlights the power of their collective effort. The team includes Hannah McKeown, 15; Oisin Smylie, 16; Isabella Leary, 16; Leona McCartney, 15; Niall McManus, 15; Ellen Boyle, 16; Tom Magill, 16; Daniel Smyth, 16; Joseph
Salisbury, 15; Sophie Lindsay, 15; Holly Robson, 15 and Oscar Black, 14.
NMDDC Chairperson Councillor Valerie Harte said, “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each member of the ‘Red Hot Chilli Dippers’ and express gratitude to the invaluable role played by your coaches, families and everyone who contributed to this extraordinary journey - from ensuring you never missed a training session, to hosting successful fundraising events as well as cheering from the sidelines.”
Cllr Harte continued, “Your remarkable story is a testament to your indomitable spirit, showcasing the power of passion, perseverance and the true meaning of determination and teamwork. Our district is so proud of everything you have achieved, and the exceptional efforts you have made in supporting your chosen charitable causes.”