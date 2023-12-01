Newry Mourne and Down District Council Celebrates record-breaking ‘The Red Hot Chilli Dippers’ with reception

​Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson Cllr Valerie Harte in conjunction with PIPS Hope and Support Charity hosted a Civic Reception on Wednesday 8 November to honour the extraordinary accomplishments of the record breaking ‘Red Hot Chilli Dippers’, a group of exceptional young individuals aged between 14 and 16 years of age who recently made history by becoming the youngest ever group to swim across the North Channel between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Chairperson Newry, Mourne and Down Council, Councillor Valerie Harte, Seamus McCabe CEO PIPS Hope and Support with the Red Hot Chilli Dippers and Jacqueline McClelland and Steven Grimley.

Raising money for charity

​In addition to becoming record breakers, this amazing group of swimmers also used the experience to raise a massive £17,000 for three local charities: PIPS Hope and Support, Aware NI and Autism NI.

The swimmers, who are based with Newry and Mourne Swimming Club and Infinity Swim Academy all exhibited exceptional dedication and resilience throughout their 18-months of training, to prepare for this awe-inspiring challenge. Their commitment was not only a testament to each individual’s strength but it also highlights the power of their collective effort. The team includes Hannah McKeown, 15; Oisin Smylie, 16; Isabella Leary, 16; Leona McCartney, 15; Niall McManus, 15; Ellen Boyle, 16; Tom Magill, 16; Daniel Smyth, 16; Joseph

Chairperson Newry, Mourne and Down Council, Councillor Valerie Harte presents an inscribed crystal bowl to Red Hot Chili Dippers who raised over £17,000 for PIPS Hope and Support, Aware NI and Autism NI. L-r Jacqueline McClelland, Council Chairperson Councillor Valerie Harte, Steven Grimley and Seamus McCabe PIPS Hope and Support.

Salisbury, 15; Sophie Lindsay, 15; Holly Robson, 15 and Oscar Black, 14.

NMDDC Chairperson Councillor Valerie Harte said, “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each member of the ‘Red Hot Chilli Dippers’ and express gratitude to the invaluable role played by your coaches, families and everyone who contributed to this extraordinary journey - from ensuring you never missed a training session, to hosting successful fundraising events as well as cheering from the sidelines.”