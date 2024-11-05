Action from Newry RFC's U12s recent blitz in Armagh.

Newry RFC’s future stars shone under Friday night lights when the Under 12s impressed at the Blitz in Armagh.​

First up in the five game challenge the young Blue and Whites faced Portadown and right from the first kick off Newry meant business.

The first two tackles knocked Portadown backwards and Newry were on the front foot to get the ball and score. Portadown struggled to match the speed of Newry ball with Newry running out winners by 4 tries to 1.

The second game against a fancied Armagh team was very physical with the Newry boys not giving an inch, as the players were happy hitting the contact and offloading to support players.

The Newry RFC U12 team.

Armagh were stunned and were being knocked backwards in the tackles. A few Newry injuries sucked momentum away from the Blue and Whites but the boys fought all the way to end up on the losing by the narrowest of margins 2 tries to 1.

The third game was against Dungannon, Newry started slowly and took a bit of time to get going and slipped too many tackles, letting their opponents let dictate the game. Newry rallied from their early setbacks but went down 3 tries to 1 against a robust Dungannon outfit.

With Banbridge taking the field straight after, the Newry lads received some words of encouragement and direction and started at pace against their neighbours. The young Blue and Whites seemed to change gears and let the ball do the talking, spreading the ball wide and sniping from the base of the rucks.

Victory was well earned with Newry running out winners 5 tries to 2 against their more fancied opposition.

The third game in a row saw the Newry lads have to go to the well for energy, but they saved the best to last against a decent Ballynahinch side that won the previous meeting between the teams. Newry's never say die attitude really shone through as they gained more and more momentum with each phase.

This was the Blue and Whites' performance of the night with Newry's passing, communication and teamwork steamrolling Ballynahinch to run out well deserved winners 6 tries to 1.

The coaching team couldn't be happier with the performance of all the boys at the Armagh Blitz and based on this showing the Blue and Whites have a bright future!