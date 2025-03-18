​Newry RFC's U12s shine under the lights at Lurgan Blitz

Newry RFC

Newry Rugby Club notes

Newry travelled to Lurgan in high spirits for Friday night lights and can be very proud of the performance they put in.

The first game was against Civil, a team we had met before. The game started off very even, with big runs from both teams. It took Newry a few mins to get going but when the drills from the training paddock kicked in. The ball started moving through the hands out wide. Civil had no measure for Newry's quick hands, with Newry running out 4 tries to 1.

The second game against Malone went well, with Newry running out winners.

The third game against Portadown started quickly with Portadown getting the better out of the early exchanges and scoring first. Newry then started going through the phases and using the ball, running into space. When Newry got on the scoresheet they didn't let up the momentum and ran out 3 tries to 1 ahead.

Then the game of the night against a well drilled Lurgan side. Both sides did not want to give an inch and had a proper go at each other. Lurgan big runners were stopped by two or three players at a time a true testament to the young lads commitment. The score was 1 all for most of the game u till a well worked move saw Ryan run into space carrying a few Lurgan players with him, then Patrick wrestle the ball from him to dive over for the winning try. Newry seemed to think the game was over and Lurgan attacked, sheer desperate tackling saved the day as Lurgan was held up twice over the line, but it was enough to hang on for the 2 - 1 win

There was a lot of heart shown on the night, as always there are some things to work on, but all in all the coaching team were happy with the boys at how they stuck to the task.

Newry Veterans enjoy competitive outing

Newry RFC Veterans played against Azlans RFC.

Newry RFC Veterans travelled to the Belfast loughshore recently to play our friends Azlans RFC, at the Jordanstown sports village. Newry drew first blood with a try after 10 minutes, with a powerful carry by Iain Scott, but not long after some great play and pressure by the Azlans pack, they were rewarded with a well worked try.

Newry drove back up the pitch led by captain fantastic Daniel Armstong, and minutes later another try was scored out wide by winger Stephen Rea. But it was all Azlans ball, keeping to tight and creating another score to level the game 10-10 after 25 minutes. The start of the second half was all Azlans who were playing with good structure and confidence and their reward was two tries in quick succession leaving the game 24-10 Azlans.

Declan Tolan and Declan Doyle brought some ballast to the Newry pack. With the introduction of five new players, Newry Vets found a much-needed 5th gear and with that out half Daniel Armstrong and Hooker John McKevitt both touching down for tries after some great backline moves leaving the score 25-24 Newry Vets.

Newry hung in there and created another score close under the posts to allow the conversion to complete leaving the score 32-24 with less than five minutes remaining. A well-worked lineout move and some powerful forward play resulted in a final try to Newry as the clock hit 80 miuten mark, final score Newry RFC Veterans – 39- 24 Azlans RFC