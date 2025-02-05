Newry Rugby Club notes: Impressive U14s see off Bangor

A convincing Cup win for Newry Rugby Club U14s on Saturday.

​Newry Rugby Club notes: Newry RFC U14 40 Bangor RFC U14 0

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​On a lovely dry day perfect for rugby, Newry hosted Bangor U14s for a cup game and emerged as convincing winners.

Unfortunately Bangor were only able to field 12 players and having lost a player during the warm-up, were up against it. The coaches agreed to 12 a side and uncontested scrums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newry were ready and up for a game, with early exchanges were pretty even but the Telford Park lads soon realised they didn't have to commit to many to the rucks and use the speed of the backs out wide.

Action from Newry U14s v Bangor on Saturday at Telford Park.

This enabled Liam and Michael Magennis to score a try a piece in quick succession, both converted by Daire Laverty who brought his kicking boots for the game.

Newry did not allow Bangor to settle down and were not drawn into their forward orientated game plan, instead Newry used quick ball to run Bangor ragged.

With stand out back Dominic showing a tackling master class and this seemed to light a fire in the Newry bellies with quick ball turned to points, tries by Danny O'Hare and Daire Laverty giving Newry a first Half lead of 28-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The half-time team talk was centred around Newry playing their game and keeping hold of the ball with the need to let the ball do the talking.

Newry U14s had a convincing Cup win over Bangor.

Newry started the second half well and realised Bangor were not going to lie down. But once the pressure was absorbed, Newry kicked into gear.

Dominykas Vasilenko showed his speed on the outside to score in the corner and Liam Woods persistent pressure leading to his try and Newry were up 40-0 with the game called there.

The real work will start now as we progress in the Cup, but it was a good win for moral. All the boys got stuck in and enjoyed the outing.