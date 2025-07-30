Newry swimmer Shea ​Mathers achieves PB in Skopje Youth Olympics

Newry swimmer Shea Mathers. Pic: Team Ireland

​“It’s a once in a lifetime experience. I’m still really happy to have made a semi-final for the first time here for Ireland,” said delighted Newry swimmer Shea Mathers on his superb display at the Euoropean Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Skopje, North Macedonia last week.

“​It gives me a lot of confidence for next season – I’m just buzzing now to train harder and keep pushing,” said the 15-year-old Banbridge Amateur SC swimmer.

Mathers opened his EYOF experience with a solid swim on Tuesday, qualifying for the semi-finals of the Boys’ 200m Butterfly with a time of 2:14.98. He improved on his time, finishing fifth in his heat with a time of 2:12.41. Speaking after the race he said: “Just being involved in this team and to make my first semi-final, it's actually unbelievable. My plan was to go out nice and easy and smooth on the first 50 and hope it would all came in together. It nearly did, except for the last 60 metres when the turn wasn't great. But otherwise it was good.”

Mathers then competed for Team Ireland in the 100m Butterfly on Thursday for his second event and qualified for the semi-final after placing fifth in the heat in 59.74. He finished in eighth place in his semi-final, moving into the top 24, finishing twentieth overall with a personal best time of 59.68. Speaking after his race, he said:

“The dive and breakout were a lot better this evening. The first 50 was much smoother. I had an alright turn, but in the last 25 metres my legs just started to go. I tried to push, but I lost my rhythm a bit – but it’s all a learning experience.”