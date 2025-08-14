Newry Triathlon Club's Matthew Kinkaid finishes third at Top of the Mournes race

NTC's Matthew Kinkaid finished third overall at the Top of the Mournes Triathlon.

​Over 300 triathletes took to the majestic Mourne Mountains on Sunday to take part in the Top of the Mournes Triathlon with a strong home representation from Newry Triathlon Club.

NTC's Matthew Kinkaid M30-34 finished in a fantastic third place overall in 02.15.28 just six minutes behind winner Russell White with Adam Ward second on the podium.

In the female category Hollie Elliott was the 2025 Standard Distance National Champion at Top of the Mourne with Emma O’Brien second and Becky Woods coming over the line in Kilbroney Park in third place.

In terms of the local triathletes, for NTC Sean Carragher M18-19 was next home in fourteenth place in 02.27.19.

Peter McConville finished in 37 place in 02.36.32. Oliver Harkin came home in 02.46.03 . Daniel Clements and Mark McGivern and Fra Sands were in the top 100 and NTC triathlon team also made it over the line in 02.57.01.

Full NTC results

Matthew Kinkaid – 2:15:28 (3rd overall); Sean Carragher – 2:27:19 (14th); Peter McConville – 2:36:32; Oliver Harkin – 2:46:03; Daniel Clements – 2:50:49; Mark McGivern – 2:51:33; Fra Sands – 2:55:22; NTC Relay Team – 2:57:01; Johnny Bogues – 3:03:17; Eoin Tipping – 3:10:54; Stephen Hanna – 3:12:45; Ryan Brady – 3:16:05; Gerard Meehan – 3:18:07; Caroline Daly – 3:19:50; Noel McKevitt – 3:21:37; Garnet McFerran – 3:39:08; Darren McKinley – 3:42:11; Edele Johnston – 3:43:45; Eamon McConville – 3:45:52.