Newry Wheelers cyclist Shane Trimble continues his fine form

Newry Wheelers cyclist Shane Trimble has started the year in tremendous form.

​Newry Wheelers notes

​Shane Trimble continued his tremendous early season form taking fourth at the Coombes Connor road race hosted by Drogheda Wheelers in Julianstown.

Shane, once again, showcased his powerful sprint finish after the 60 miles race around a fast rolling course. Shane is going from strength to strength and looking forward to continuing to build on this fantastic start to the season.

Also racing in Julianstown were Brian Markey, Colin McCloskey and Gediminas Skirmantas.

The Newry Wheelers League is now open and live until the end of March. Get signed up so you can get planning your summer of racing. More sign ups means more rounds and better races.

There are discounted prices for Youth Under 16 and junior riders

Sign up is available at eventmaster.ie.