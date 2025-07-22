Newry's Ronan Lynch claims a bronze at the Tae Kwon-Do Worlds Championships
The 2025 Tae Kwon-do International World Championships took place in Scotland last week where Newry fighter Ronan Lynch claimed a medal for Northern Ireland.
Congratulations to Ronan who won bronze in men’s welterweight sparring at the World Championships on Monday.
He won his first three matches and fought through two tie breaks in the semi final. Unfortunately the second tie breaker was won by the eventual gold medal winner.