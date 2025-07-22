Newry's Ronan Lynch claims a bronze at the Tae Kwon-Do Worlds Championships

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 14:42 BST
Newry's Ronan Lynch claimed a bronze medal for Northern Ireland at the TaeKwon-Do World Championships.placeholder image
Newry's Ronan Lynch claimed a bronze medal for Northern Ireland at the TaeKwon-Do World Championships.
​The 2025 Tae Kwon-do International World Championships took place in Scotland last week where Newry fighter Ronan Lynch claimed a medal for Northern Ireland.

​Congratulations to Ronan who won bronze in men’s welterweight sparring at the World Championships on Monday.

He won his first three matches and fought through two tie breaks in the semi final. Unfortunately the second tie breaker was won by the eventual gold medal winner.

Related topics:NewryNorthern IrelandScotland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice